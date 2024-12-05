Cadoux Limited Unveils New Securities Issue Plan

FYI Resources Limited (AU:CCM) has released an update.

Cadoux Limited has announced a proposed issue of securities, including 3,250,000 director options and 2,000,000 performance rights, to enhance their financial strategy. This move is part of Cadoux’s plan to strengthen its market position and attract potential investors. The securities are set to be issued on December 6, 2024.

