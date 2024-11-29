Cadoux Limited Announces Expiration of 3 Million Options

FYI Resources Limited (AU:CCM) has released an update.

Cadoux Limited has announced the expiration of 3 million options, which were not exercised or converted by the deadline of November 29, 2024. This cessation of securities may influence the company’s stock activity as investors reassess their positions. Such developments are crucial for market participants tracking stock performance and company strategy.

