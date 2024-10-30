Cadoux Limited Advances Critical Mineral Projects

FYI Resources Limited (AU:CCM) has released an update.

Cadoux Limited is making strides in its critical minerals projects, focusing on high-purity alumina (HPA) and mineral sands processing. The company is advancing engineering studies and planning for production while engaging potential customers with HPA samples. Progress in environmental approvals and feasibility studies signals a strong push towards commercializing their projects.

