Cadogan Energy Prepares for 2024 AGM

May 24, 2024 — 10:47 am EDT

Cadogan Petroleum (GB:CAD) has released an update.

Cadogan Energy Solutions plc has announced the distribution of its 2023 Annual Financial Report and the upcoming 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to shareholders. The AGM is scheduled for June 21, 2024, and will take place in London. All relevant documents are available on the company’s website and have been submitted to the relevant regulatory bodies for inspection.

