$CADL stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CADL stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,543,576 of trading volume.

$CADL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CADL:

$CADL insiders have traded $CADL stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CADL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL B MANNING has made 2 purchases buying 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $7,500,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL PETER TAK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 91,723 shares for an estimated $553,334 .

. ESTUARDO AGUILAR-CORDOVA has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 75,414 shares for an estimated $486,475 .

. SESHU TYAGARAJAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 49,259 shares for an estimated $315,907 .

. FRANCESCA BARONE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 49,288 shares for an estimated $310,742 .

. WILLIAM GARRETT NICHOLS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,162 shares for an estimated $227,574 .

. CHARLES SCHOCH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,482 shares for an estimated $150,660.

$CADL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $CADL stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

