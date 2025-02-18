$CADL stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CADL stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,543,576 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CADL:
$CADL Insider Trading Activity
$CADL insiders have traded $CADL stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CADL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL B MANNING has made 2 purchases buying 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $7,500,000 and 0 sales.
- PAUL PETER TAK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 91,723 shares for an estimated $553,334.
- ESTUARDO AGUILAR-CORDOVA has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 75,414 shares for an estimated $486,475.
- SESHU TYAGARAJAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 49,259 shares for an estimated $315,907.
- FRANCESCA BARONE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 49,288 shares for an estimated $310,742.
- WILLIAM GARRETT NICHOLS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,162 shares for an estimated $227,574.
- CHARLES SCHOCH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,482 shares for an estimated $150,660.
$CADL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $CADL stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 3,917,026 shares (+59592.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,999,785
- BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP added 2,981,983 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,883,612
- BRAIDWELL LP added 1,600,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,888,000
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 753,745 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,542,506
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 392,885 shares (+41.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,410,241
- HALTER FERGUSON FINANCIAL INC. added 376,795 shares (+123.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,270,580
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 291,048 shares (+288166.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,526,296
