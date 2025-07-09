$CADL stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CADL stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,290,018 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CADL (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CADL stock page):
$CADL Insider Trading Activity
$CADL insiders have traded $CADL stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CADL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM GARRETT NICHOLS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 66,543 shares for an estimated $561,087.
- PAUL PETER TAK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 69,048 shares for an estimated $560,431.
- SESHU TYAGARAJAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 60,145 shares for an estimated $498,957.
- FRANCESCA BARONE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 59,353 shares for an estimated $491,823.
- CHARLES SCHOCH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,482 shares for an estimated $194,829.
$CADL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $CADL stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 3,161,717 shares (+80.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,863,701
- BRAIDWELL LP removed 1,600,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,040,000
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 579,823 shares (+49.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,275,999
- BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP removed 544,794 shares (-18.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,078,086
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 396,954 shares (+29.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,242,790
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 281,513 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,590,548
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 234,597 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,325,473
$CADL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CADL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025
$CADL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CADL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CADL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $23.0 on 06/30/2025
- John Newman from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $25.0 on 02/26/2025
- Yigal Nochomovitz from Citigroup set a target price of $25.0 on 02/20/2025
- Alec Stranahan from B of A Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 02/07/2025
