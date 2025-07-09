$CADL stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CADL stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,290,018 of trading volume.

$CADL Insider Trading Activity

$CADL insiders have traded $CADL stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CADL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM GARRETT NICHOLS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 66,543 shares for an estimated $561,087 .

. PAUL PETER TAK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 69,048 shares for an estimated $560,431 .

. SESHU TYAGARAJAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 60,145 shares for an estimated $498,957 .

. FRANCESCA BARONE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 59,353 shares for an estimated $491,823 .

. CHARLES SCHOCH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,482 shares for an estimated $194,829.

$CADL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $CADL stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CADL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CADL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

$CADL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CADL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CADL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $23.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 John Newman from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $25.0 on 02/26/2025

on 02/26/2025 Yigal Nochomovitz from Citigroup set a target price of $25.0 on 02/20/2025

on 02/20/2025 Alec Stranahan from B of A Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 02/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

