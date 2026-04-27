CADIZ's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 11.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of CDZIP shares, versus CDZI:
Below is a dividend history chart for CDZIP, showing historical dividend payments on CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:
Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.
In Monday trading, CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDZIP) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CDZI) are down about 4.2%.
Also see: Oversold Metals Stocks
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