Markets
CDZIP

CADIZ's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 11.5% Yield Mark

April 27, 2026 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDZIP) were yielding above the 11.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.24), with shares changing hands as low as $19.36 on the day. As of last close, CDZIP was trading at a 21.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CDZIP shares, versus CDZI:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CDZIP, showing historical dividend payments on CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

CDZIP+Dividend+History+Chart

Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.

In Monday trading, CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDZIP) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CDZI) are down about 4.2%.

Also see:
 Oversold Metals Stocks
 Institutional Holders of GROY
 ETF Knowledge Base

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Oversold Metals Stocks-> Institutional Holders of GROY-> ETF Knowledge Base-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CDZIP
CDZI

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