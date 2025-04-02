CADIZ Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 4/4/25, CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDZIP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.55, payable on 4/15/25. As a percentage of CDZIP's recent share price of $19.09, this dividend works out to approximately 2.88%, so look for shares of CDZIP to trade 2.88% lower — all else being equal — when CDZIP shares open for trading on 4/4/25. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 11.35%. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDZIP shares, versus CDZI:

Below is a dividend history chart for CDZIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.55 on CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDZIP) is currently off about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CDZI) are up about 1.5%.

