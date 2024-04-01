CADIZ Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for CDZIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.55 on CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDZIP) is currently off about 3.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CDZI) are off about 0.7%.
Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Warren Buffett Bank Stocks
Funds Holding RNXT
Institutional Holders of SWKS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.