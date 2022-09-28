Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Cadiz Carry?

As you can see below, Cadiz had US$47.7m of debt at June 2022, down from US$82.5m a year prior. However, it also had US$13.2m in cash, and so its net debt is US$34.4m. NasdaqGM:CDZI Debt to Equity History September 28th 2022

How Healthy Is Cadiz's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Cadiz had liabilities of US$3.59m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$71.3m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$13.2m as well as receivables valued at US$154.0k due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$61.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Cadiz has a market capitalization of US$111.7m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cadiz's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Cadiz wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 9.5%, to US$612k. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, Cadiz had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$15m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$21m of cash over the last year. So in short it's a really risky stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Cadiz (including 2 which are potentially serious) .

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

