Cadiz, Lytton Rancheria of California sign letter of intent

Cadiz (CDZI) announced that the company and the Lytton Rancheria of California have signed a Letter of Intent for Lytton to invest up to $50M in the company’s groundwater banking project in the Mojave Desert. Lytton’s investment would be the first major investment by a Native American Tribe in large-scale water infrastructure off tribal lands in U.S. history. With 2.5M acre-feet of new water supply and an estimated 30M acre-feet of water in storage today, the Mojave Groundwater Bank will be the largest new groundwater bank in the Southwest. The partnership between Cadiz and Lytton signifies a landmark collaboration in water resource management, with Tribes holding a majority ownership stake in the Mojave Groundwater Bank. This ownership structure empowers Indigenous communities to play a leading role in decision-making and investment in vital water projects.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CDZI:
- Cadiz Expands with Keystone XL Pipe Acquisition
- Cadiz purchasing 180 miles of new pipeline assets
- Cadiz Announces $23 Million Direct Stock Offering
- Cadiz to sell 7M common shares at $3.34 in registered direct offering
- Cadiz Partners with RIC Energy for Green Hydrogen Facility
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.