Cadiz (FRA:2ZC) Price Target Increased by 8.14% to 14.12

The average one-year price target for Cadiz (FRA:2ZC) has been revised to 14.12 / share. This is an increase of 8.14% from the prior estimate of 13.05 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.98 to a high of 14.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 247.73% from the latest reported closing price of 4.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadiz. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 16.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2ZC is 0.11%, an increase of 290.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 130.63% to 14,108K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Odey Asset Management Group holds 4,992K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

American Assets Capital Advisers holds 1,538K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

RAAAX - Altegris holds 1,085K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 820K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares, representing an increase of 15.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2ZC by 44.60% over the last quarter.

Capstone Investment Advisors holds 784K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company.

