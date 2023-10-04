Cadiz (FRA:2ZC) Price Target Increased by 7.59% to 14.63

The average one-year price target for Cadiz (FRA:2ZC) has been revised to 14.63 / share. This is an increase of 7.59% from the prior estimate of 13.60 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.49 to a high of 15.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 394.34% from the latest reported closing price of 2.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadiz. This is an increase of 71 owner(s) or 76.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2ZC is 0.20%, a decrease of 11.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 65.39% to 35,312K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Odey Asset Management Group holds 7,596K shares representing 11.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,992K shares, representing an increase of 34.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2ZC by 113.86% over the last quarter.

Odey Asset Management LLP holds 5,847K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company.

272 Capital holds 3,264K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,749K shares, representing an increase of 46.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2ZC by 66.42% over the last quarter.

American Assets Capital Advisers holds 1,736K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,699K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2ZC by 11.71% over the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 1,714K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares, representing an increase of 66.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2ZC by 219.48% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

