CADIZ Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

October 02, 2024 — 01:34 pm EDT

On 10/4/24, CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDZIP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.55, payable on 10/15/24. As a percentage of CDZIP's recent share price of $15.35, this dividend works out to approximately 3.58%, so look for shares of CDZIP to trade 3.58% lower — all else being equal — when CDZIP shares open for trading on 10/4/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 14.33%. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDZIP shares, versus CDZI:

Below is a dividend history chart for CDZIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.55 on CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDZIP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CDZI) are up about 1%.

