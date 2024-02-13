News & Insights

Markets
CDZIP

CADIZ Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Shares Cross 16.5% Yield Mark

February 13, 2024 — 02:50 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDZIP) were yielding above the 16.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.24), with shares changing hands as low as $13.05 on the day. As of last close, CDZIP was trading at a 44.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CDZIP shares, versus CDZI:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for CDZIP, showing historical dividend payments on CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

CDZIP+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Tuesday trading, CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDZIP) is currently off about 5.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CDZI) are down about 3.3%.

Also see:
 Broker Darlings
 DUC YTD Return
 NXPI Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDZIP
CDZI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.