CADIZ Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Shares Cross 16.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDZIP) were yielding above the 16.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.24), with shares changing hands as low as $13.05 on the day. As of last close, CDZIP was trading at a 44.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount.
The chart below shows the one year performance of CDZIP shares, versus CDZI:
Below is a dividend history chart for CDZIP, showing historical dividend payments on CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDZIP) is currently off about 5.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CDZI) are down about 3.3%.
Also see: Broker Darlings
DUC YTD Return
NXPI Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.