CADIZ Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Shares Cross 16.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDZIP) were yielding above the 16.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.24), with shares changing hands as low as $13.05 on the day. As of last close, CDZIP was trading at a 44.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CDZIP shares, versus CDZI:

Below is a dividend history chart for CDZIP, showing historical dividend payments on CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDZIP) is currently off about 5.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CDZI) are down about 3.3%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.