CADIZ Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 1/3/24, CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDZIP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.56, payable on 1/15/24. As a percentage of CDZIP's recent share price of $16.60, this dividend works out to approximately 3.37%, so look for shares of CDZIP to trade 3.37% lower — all else being equal — when CDZIP shares open for trading on 1/3/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 14.01%. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDZIP shares, versus CDZI:

Below is a dividend history chart for CDZIP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.56 on CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, CADIZ Inc's 8.875% Depositary Shares Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: CDZIP) is currently up about 3.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CDZI) are up about 3.9%.

