Cadillac Formula 1 Team Announces New Collaboration With Jim Beam

September 17, 2025 — 09:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Cadillac Formula 1 Team, backed by General Motors Company (GM), Wednesday announced a multi-year global partnership with Jim Beam, an American brand of bourbon whiskey, uniting fans across the world.

Cadillac Formula 1 Team and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss commented, "Our vision goes beyond racing - we're building a team that lives where sport, technology, and culture collide. With Jim Beam joining our family of partners, the momentum behind this project grows stronger every day as we gear up for our debut next year."

Currently, GM is trading at $58.69, up 0.38 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

