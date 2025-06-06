Cadillac EV vs. Tesla: Which Is the Better Car for Your Money?

A recent Gallup poll found that 52% of Americans either currently own or would consider owning an electric vehicle. There are plenty of options to choose from, but Cadillac EVs and Teslas are among the top contenders for many buyers. Some people are even switching from Tesla to Cadillac. According to CNBC, 25% of Cadillac Lyriq buyers were previously Tesla drivers — with the potential for an even higher percentage in the future.

Just because Cadillac EVs are becoming more popular doesn’t mean Teslas are a bad buy. Some of it comes down to price differential, but there are other factors — like tech and range — that matter, too.

If you’re in the market for a new Cadillac EV or a Tesla, here’s the one that’s better for your money, according to car experts.

The Lineup: Pricing Cadillac Against Tesla

Price is important when making a decision, so take a quick look at the main electric vehicles from both manufacturers and their starting MSRPs:

Cadillac Optiq — $52,895

Cadillac Vistiq — $77,395

Cadillac Lyriq — $58,595

Cadillac Escalade IQ — $127,700

Tesla Model Y — $37,490*

Tesla Model 3 — $34,990*

Tesla Model X — $84,990

Tesla Model S — $79,990

Tesla Cybertruck — $69,990

Notably, Cadillac markets its vehicles (EVs included) as luxury vehicles. On its site, it says, “We’re driven to design gold-standard luxury EVs.”

*Starting price is after accounting for available incentives

Comparing the Tech

Cadillac is a well-established brand, a plus for those who prefer a manufacturer with a lot of history behind it. But its first EV, the Cadillac Lyriq, has only been out for a few years. Tesla’s first EV, the Roadster, came out in 2008.

Having a solid history doesn’t always directly relate to tech, but in this case, Tesla has the edge.

“Between the Cadillac electric vehicle, and a Tesla EV, I would say that Tesla is more worth the cost,” said Ruth Calkins, general manager and car expert at FindByPlate. “Let’s take the Cadillac LYRIQ and Tesla Model Y as examples. You see, even with the Cadillac LYRIQ’s undoubtedly impressive features and luxurious designs, when it comes to charging networks and advanced technology, the Tesla Model Y does have a slight edge in terms of value.”

Calkins also pointed out that Tesla has a reputation for continuous improvement and software updates — major pluses in this day and age. If tech and innovation are what you’re looking for, Tesla might be more worth your money.

Charging Stations and Range

When driving an EV, you’re going to want something with decent range that’s also compatible with a host of charging stations. Right now, Tesla still offers a bit more here — but Cadillac is catching up.

“The charging network superiority of Tesla remains strong but other networks are expanding their coverage and Cadillac now has access to Tesla Supercharger stations,” said Alan Gelfand, Owner at German Car Depot.

Tesla currently has over 60,000 global Supercharger stations. This doesn’t include its public charging stations. Cadillac has around 250,000 public chargers in the U.S. and Canada.

Build Quality

According to Gelfand, Cadillac wins when it comes to build quality consistency. When you’re spending tens or hundreds or thousands of dollars on a vehicle, this is particularly important.

“I have encountered multiple Tesla vehicles with unacceptable panel gaps and interior fit problems that traditional luxury brands would never allow,” said Gelfand.

Service and Warranty Network Matters

Another thing to consider is service and the warranty network. According to Gelfand, Cadillac takes the win over Tesla.

“The established service and warranty network of Cadillac stands out as a major advantage over Tesla’s ongoing service delivery issues,” he said. “My customers face extended delays for Tesla service appointments but Cadillac dealerships manage to provide immediate service appointments.”

You’ll want to consider the cost of service, too. More expensive vehicles often cost more to repair or maintain, so pay close attention to that price tag.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cadillac EV vs. Tesla: Which Is the Better Car for Your Money?

