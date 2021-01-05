Markets
LBTYA

Cadent's Advertising Management Platform To Be Launched Across Liberty Global's Footprint

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cadent announced the expansion of its addressable advertising management platform in Europe in partnership with Liberty Global. Cadent has now expanded its automated addressable linear and VOD Advertising Platform into Liberty Global's Irish footprint, Virgin Media Ireland, with its continental European markets to follow starting in 2021.

Cadent's solution enables advertisers to target households by using anonymized data in a GDPR-compliant manner.

"Cadent is providing a sophisticated solution that shows a clear way forward for TV platforms and broadcasters," said Pieter Vervoort, VP Product, Entertainment, Liberty Global.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LBTYA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular