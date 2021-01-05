Cadent's Advertising Management Platform To Be Launched Across Liberty Global's Footprint

(RTTNews) - Cadent announced the expansion of its addressable advertising management platform in Europe in partnership with Liberty Global. Cadent has now expanded its automated addressable linear and VOD Advertising Platform into Liberty Global's Irish footprint, Virgin Media Ireland, with its continental European markets to follow starting in 2021.

Cadent's solution enables advertisers to target households by using anonymized data in a GDPR-compliant manner.

"Cadent is providing a sophisticated solution that shows a clear way forward for TV platforms and broadcasters," said Pieter Vervoort, VP Product, Entertainment, Liberty Global.

