Cadence's (CDNS) Palladium Z1 to Aid Nuvoton to Design MCUs

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS recently announced that Nuvoton will be utilizing its enterprise emulation verification platform, Palladium Z1, to speed up the designing and development of its microcontroller units (MCUs).

Palladium Z1 enabled Nuvoton to attain a quicker hardware-software integration. This was possible as the operating system simulation time was reduced to 60 minutes compared to four days when Palladium Z1 was deployed in place of the legacy solutions.

Also, Nuvoton deployed Cadence SpeedBridge Adapters with the Palladium Z1 to improve the efficiency of its driver and application testing.

Markedly, Palladium Z1 boasts of high verification capabilities and strong debug features. Further, the solution is capable of handling high capacity workloads, which lend it an edge in hardware designing for optical networking applications.

Particularly, the increasing popularity of the company’s innovative cloud-ready solutions and solid demand for the growing hardware capacity are fuelling the adoption of Palladium Z1. Furthermore, management expects Palladium Z1 to win customers and strengthen its existing partnerships owing to its unique customised chip-based architecture.

This rapid uptake of the company's products instills confidence in the stock. Notably, shares of Cadence have surged 57.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry's rally of 28.3%. Notably, Cadence currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Rising Adoption of the Verification Suite Augurs Well

Cadence is experiencing sturdy demand for its software — particularly verification and digital design products — from customers providing data center servers, networking products and smartphones who continue to invest in innovative designs and projects.

As a result, Cadence carries on with its heavy investments in new products to meet the ever-expanding needs of electronics and semiconductor companies.

Apart from Palladium Z1, Cadence Verification Suite also includes Protium S1, JasperGold, and Xcelium core engines among other verification fabric solutions and technologies.

Cadence Verification Suite also supports the company’s Intelligent System Design strategy, which augments system-on-chip (SoC) design expertise.

Moreover, product launches bode well for Cadence’s revenue growth. Recently, the company unveiled Xcelium ML. It infused its Xcelium Logic simulator with machine learning technology (ML) to provide five-times faster verification for randomized regressions.

Additionally, the existing solutions like Protium X1, Spectre X, Smart JasperGold and Tensilica Vision Q7, and Xcelium are witnessing a robust traction and are likely to boost the company’s top-line growth. NVIDIA NVDA, Samsung, Toshiba and Xilinx are some of the notable customers for Cadence’s verification suite. Nvidia selected the company’s Protium X1 platform to accelerate the development of its high-capacity GPUs.

The rapid acceptance of Cadence’s offerings in the mobile, networking and medical-end markets holds promise. This, in turn, is anticipated to strengthen the company’s presence in the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market against peers like ANSYS ANSS, Synopsys SNPS and Siemens AG. Per Technavio data, EDA market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2020 to 2024.

However, the coronavirus-caused global supply-chain disruptions and shutdown of factories are anticipated to negatively impact demand for EDA software and tools in the near term, which remains a headwind for Cadence.

