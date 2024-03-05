News & Insights

Markets
CDNS

Cadence To Acquire BETA CAE For $1.24 Bln

March 05, 2024 — 10:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire BETA CAE Systems International AG, a top provider of multi-domain, engineering simulation solutions.

This move is set to strengthen Cadence's Intelligent System Design strategy by expanding its system analysis offerings and allowing entry into the structural analysis sector.

The acquisition, valued at around $1.24 billion, will involve 60 percent cash payment and 40 percent issuance of Cadence common stock to current BETA CAE shareholders.

To finance the cash aspect of the deal, Cadence plans to secure new debt financing.

The acquisition is slated to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CDNS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.