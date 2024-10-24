Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. Encourages Shareholder Participation

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:CDO) has released an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. is urging its shareholders to participate in the upcoming Annual General Meeting by voting on key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of two directors. Shareholders can vote online or by appointing a proxy, with the deadline for votes set for November 24, 2024. This meeting is a significant opportunity for stakeholders to influence the company’s strategic direction.

