News & Insights

Stocks

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. Encourages Shareholder Participation

October 24, 2024 — 10:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:CDO) has released an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. is urging its shareholders to participate in the upcoming Annual General Meeting by voting on key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of two directors. Shareholders can vote online or by appointing a proxy, with the deadline for votes set for November 24, 2024. This meeting is a significant opportunity for stakeholders to influence the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:CDO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.