Cadence Opportunities Fund Director Increases Shareholding

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. has announced a change in the holdings of its director, Susan Oakes, who has acquired 1,498 additional ordinary shares through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This acquisition brings her total holdings to 38,574 shares, reflecting ongoing investment confidence in the company’s growth potential.

