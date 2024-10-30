Cadence Opportunities Fund Director Increases Shareholding

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:CDO) has released an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest as Jolanta Masojada acquired 503 ordinary shares through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, bringing her total holdings to 12,960 shares. This move highlights the director’s increased commitment to the company’s growth.

For further insights into AU:CDO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.