Cadence Opportunities Fund Announces 2024 AGM Details

October 24, 2024 — 10:18 pm EDT

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:CDO) has released an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited invites investors to its Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, at the Museum of Sydney. Shareholders can engage in discussions about the company’s activities and audit, with opportunities to vote on key resolutions, including the re-election of Director Susan Oakes. A dial-in facility and webcast will be available for those unable to attend in person.

