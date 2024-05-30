News & Insights

Cadence Minerals Optimistic as Evergreen Begins Bynoe Exploration

May 30, 2024 — 05:29 am EDT

Cadence Minerals (GB:KDNC) has released an update.

Cadence Minerals celebrates the start of a new exploration phase by Evergreen Lithium at the promising Bynoe Project, following the approval of its Mine Management Plan. This initial phase features an eight-week auger sampling program and forthcoming RAB/AC drilling, aiming to uncover lithium-rich LCT pegmatite deposits. Cadence, holding 8.7% of Evergreen’s shares from a previous sale, anticipates further gains upon Evergreen meeting certain milestones.

