Cadence Fund Reports Strong Quarterly Update

May 24, 2024 — 12:57 am EDT

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:CDO) has released an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. has reported a solid performance update, including a 6.5c fully franked interim dividend, and shared insights into its current investments like Capstone Copper and Origin Energy. Additionally, the company provided a positive outlook for the year ahead in its March 2024 Quarterly Webcast, which is accessible on their website.

