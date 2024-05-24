Cadence Fund Reports Strong Quarterly Update

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:CDO) has released an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. has reported a solid performance update, including a 6.5c fully franked interim dividend, and shared insights into its current investments like Capstone Copper and Origin Energy. Additionally, the company provided a positive outlook for the year ahead in its March 2024 Quarterly Webcast, which is accessible on their website.

