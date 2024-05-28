Cadence Fund Reports Latest Share Buy-Back

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:CDO) has released an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited has updated the market with a notification of an on-market buy-back, revealing the purchase of 4,510 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This buy-back is part of an ongoing process, with a total of 170,384 shares acquired before the latest transaction.

