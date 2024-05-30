Cadence Fund Continues Share Buy-Back Program

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:CDO) has released an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. has provided an update on its ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing the purchase of 7,184 ordinary shares on the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of 174,894 shares bought back to date. The announcement indicates a routine part of the company’s strategy to repurchase its own shares from the market, as detailed in the daily buy-back notification.

