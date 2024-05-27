News & Insights

Cadence Fund Continues Share Buy-Back Initiative

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:CDO) has released an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited has announced an on-market buy-back of its shares, with a total of 170,384 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased to date. The latest update, dated May 28, 2024, signifies a continuation of the company’s buy-back strategy, following the initial notification on October 6, 2023. This move reflects Cadence’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital and provide value to shareholders.

