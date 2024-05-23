Cadence Fund Completes On-Market Buy-Back

News & Insights

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:CDO) has released an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Limited has announced the cessation of 81,872 of its ordinary fully paid securities, effective May 24, 2024, due to an on-market buy-back. The announcement is a part of the company’s ongoing capital management strategy to enhance shareholder value.

