Cadence Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Mr. Karl Siegling, who acquired 8,267 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total to 3,889,735 shares. This move, valued at $14,115.74, highlights the director’s increased confidence in the company’s performance.

