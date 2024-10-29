News & Insights

Stocks

Cadence Director Increases Stake with Share Purchase

October 29, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. (AU:CDO) has released an update.

Cadence Opportunities Fund Ltd. has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Mr. Karl Siegling, who acquired 8,267 ordinary shares through an on-market trade, bringing his total to 3,889,735 shares. This move, valued at $14,115.74, highlights the director’s increased confidence in the company’s performance.

For further insights into AU:CDO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.