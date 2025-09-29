Cadence Design Systems (XTRA:CDS) Price Target Increased by 62.50% to 319.91

The average one-year price target for Cadence Design Systems (XTRA:CDS) has been revised to 319,91 € / share. This is an increase of 62.50% from the prior estimate of 196,87 € dated September 20, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 171,88 € to a high of 366,30 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.88% from the latest reported closing price of 302,15 € / share.

There are 2,420 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cadence Design Systems. This is an increase of 105 owner(s) or 4.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDS is 0.42%, an increase of 2.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 277,635K shares.

Jennison Associates holds 9,338K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,065K shares , representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDS by 5.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,780K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,655K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDS by 9.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,750K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,621K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDS by 9.47% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,364K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,286K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDS by 42.05% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 5,634K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,645K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDS by 1.90% over the last quarter.

