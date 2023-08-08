News & Insights

Cadence Design Systems Takes Over #24 Spot From Bio-Rad Laboratories

August 08, 2023 — 12:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) has taken over the #24 spot from Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Cadence Design Systems Inc versus Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (CDNS plotted in blue; BIO plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CDNS vs. BIO:

CDNS is currently trading down about 1.6%, while BIO is down about 0.7% midday Tuesday.

