Cadence Design Systems Takes Over #24 Spot From Bio-Rad Laboratories

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) has taken over the #24 spot from Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Cadence Design Systems Inc versus Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (CDNS plotted in blue; BIO plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CDNS vs. BIO:
CDNS is currently trading down about 1.6%, while BIO is down about 0.7% midday Tuesday.
Also see: Funds Holding LSAK
Funds Holding BIDU
MKTW Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.