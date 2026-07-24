Cadence Design Systems SVP Paul Cunningham Sells 2,000 Shares for $767,000

Key Points

Disposed of 2,000 shares on July 15, 2026, for a total transaction value of ~$767,000.

The sale represented 2% of the executive's direct equity holdings, including shares acquired via option exercise.

The transaction was preceded by the exercise of 2,000 stock options at $138.02 per share, leaving 8,328 derivative securities remaining.

Activity was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on March 16, 2026, reflecting routine portfolio management.

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Paul Cunningham, Sr. Vice President of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS), sold 2,000 shares of common stock on July 15, 2026, as disclosed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$767,000 Shares sold 2,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 125,586 Post-transaction value $46.66 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($383.36); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($371.50).

Key questions

What is the current scale of the executive's remaining interest?

Paul Cunningham maintains 125,586 direct shares valued at $46.66 million, representing a 0.0455% insider ownership stake in the $91.0 billion company.

Paul Cunningham maintains 125,586 direct shares valued at $46.66 million, representing a 0.0455% insider ownership stake in the $91.0 billion company. What market context surrounded the timing of this disposition?

The sale occurred while the stock was priced at $371.50 at the July 15, 2026 market close, following a 17% one-year total return as of the transaction date.

The sale occurred while the stock was priced at $371.50 at the July 15, 2026 market close, following a 17% one-year total return as of the transaction date. How does this transaction relate to the executive's equity compensation schedule?

The shares were acquired through the exercise of options that vested at a rate of 1/48th per month beginning in March 2021, with 8,328 derivative securities remaining in the executive's holdings.

The shares were acquired through the exercise of options that vested at a rate of 1/48th per month beginning in March 2021, with 8,328 derivative securities remaining in the executive's holdings. What are the fundamental indicators for the company at the time of filing?

Cadence Design Systems reported trailing twelve-month revenue of $5.5 billion and net income of $1.2 billion, supported by a workforce of 13,800 employees.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-16) $364.65 Market Capitalization $100.6 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.5 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.2 billion

Company Snapshot

Cadence Design Systems delivers a comprehensive portfolio of electronic design automation (EDA) software, specialized hardware platforms, professional services, and pre-designed integrated circuit building blocks that enable semiconductor and systems companies to design, verify, and manufacture advanced chips.

The company generates revenue through software licensing, subscription-based services, hardware sales for emulation and prototyping platforms, and professional consulting services that support customers throughout the semiconductor design and verification lifecycle.

Cadence serves semiconductor manufacturers, fabless design companies, and systems-on-chip developers globally, with particular strength in serving enterprise customers requiring advanced functional verification, simulation, and emulation capabilities for complex chip design.

Cadence Design Systems is a global leader in electronic design automation with a market capitalization of $100.6 billion and TTM revenue of $5.5 billion, commanding a dominant position in the semiconductor design software market. The company's integrated platform approach—combining software tools such as JasperGold for formal verification and Xcelium for logic simulation with enterprise-grade hardware platforms including Palladium emulation and Protium prototyping systems—creates significant switching costs and customer lock-in. With 13,800 employees and a TTM net income of $1.2 billion, Cadence demonstrates strong operational leverage and profitability while maintaining strategic focus on next-generation chip design methodologies and artificial intelligence-driven design automation capabilities.

What this transaction means for investors

Cunningham’s sale of Cadence shares likely should not concern investors.

It occurred under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, indicating it was a pre-planned sale driven by portfolio management rather than concerns about the company. Moreover, the fact that he sold around 2% of his direct holdings strongly indicates that he remains bullish on the tech stock.

This logic appears sound. As previously mentioned, Cadence stock has risen over the last year. Rising demand related to AI and high-performance computing (HPC) has helped boost revenue. Furthermore, it has made tech-related deals with companies such as Intel and Samsung.

Additionally, it remains a leader in the electronic design automation (EDA), which is critical in the design, simulation, and manufacture of semiconductors.

Admittedly, considering its P/E ratio of 85, now may not be a great time to add shares. Still, considering the AI-driven growth in its industry, now is a good time to focus on holding the 98% of shares Cunningham chose to keep rather than the modest amount he sold.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cadence Design Systems and Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.