Is Cadence Design Systems Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Valued at $89 billion by market cap , Cadence Design Systems, Inc. ( CDNS ) is a leading innovator in the electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor industry. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company specializes in providing advanced computational software and design tools that enable the creation of cutting-edge electronic systems and semiconductor devices.

Companies valued at over $10 billion are often classified as “large-cap stocks,” a distinction that Cadence Design Systems exemplifies through its impressive scale, resilience, and industry leadership. As a global innovator in electronic design automation and semiconductor technology, Cadence’s comprehensive portfolio and substantial contributions to fields such as artificial intelligence, 5G, automotive systems, and cloud computing underscore its stability and ability to excel in an ever-evolving and highly competitive global landscape.

Cadence Design Systems shares are down 7.7% from their 52-week high of $328.99 , achieved on Jun. 20. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 21.1% , outperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ( $DOWI ) 9.8% gains over the same time frame.

Over the longer term, CDNS stock has risen 15.9% over the past 52 weeks and gained 11.5% on a YTD basis, trailing the Dow's YTD growth of 18.8% and its 23.9% return over the past year.

To confirm the recent bullish trend, CDNS has traded above its 50-day moving average since late October and its 200-day moving average since early November.

Cadence Design Systems delivered an impressive Q3 performance on Oct. 28, with shares climbing 12.5% . The company reported revenue of $1.22 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion and representing an 18.8% year-over-year increase. Adjusted EPS of $1.64 exceeded analyst projections by 13.7%.

Cadence maintained its full-year revenue guidance at $4.63 billion and slightly raised its midpoint Adjusted EPS forecast to $5.90. Notably, the free cash flow margin improved significantly, rising to 31.5% from 12% in the prior quarter, highlighting the company's robust cash flow generation capabilities.

CDNS has outperformed its competitor, Synopsys, Inc. ( SNPS ), which posted only marginal gains on a YTD basis and declined 3.8% over the past 52 weeks.

Analysts maintain a positive outlook on Cadence Design Systems following its strong recent price performance. The stock has a consensus "Strong Buy" rating from 17 analysts, with a mean price target of $316 , suggesting a potential 4% upside from its current level.

