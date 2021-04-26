Cadence Design Systems Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) announced a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $187.17 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $123.99 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Cadence Design Systems reported adjusted earnings of $231.18 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $736.03 million from $617.96 million last year.

Cadence Design Systems earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $231.18 Mln. vs. $166.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.83 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q1): $736.03 Mln vs. $617.96 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.74 - $0.78 Next quarter revenue guidance: $705 - $725 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.99 - $3.07 Full year revenue guidance: $2.88 - $2.93 Bln

