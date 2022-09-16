Cadence Design Systems' (NASDAQ:CDNS) earnings growth rate lags the 34% CAGR delivered to shareholders

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 324%. Impressive! Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Although Cadence Design Systems has shed US$2.4b from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Cadence Design Systems achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 26% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 34% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 57.61.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:CDNS Earnings Per Share Growth September 16th 2022

We know that Cadence Design Systems has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Cadence Design Systems will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

While it's certainly disappointing to see that Cadence Design Systems shares lost 2.7% throughout the year, that wasn't as bad as the market loss of 17%. Of course, the long term returns are far more important and the good news is that over five years, the stock has returned 34% for each year. In the best case scenario the last year is just a temporary blip on the journey to a brighter future. If you would like to research Cadence Design Systems in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

