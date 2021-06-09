Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Cadence Design Systems' (NASDAQ:CDNS) look very promising so lets take a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Cadence Design Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$720m ÷ (US$4.0b - US$792m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

Therefore, Cadence Design Systems has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGS:CDNS Return on Capital Employed June 9th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cadence Design Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Cadence Design Systems are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 22%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 63% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Cadence Design Systems can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 414% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Cadence Design Systems can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Cadence Design Systems that you might find interesting.

