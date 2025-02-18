Cadence Design Systems Issues FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the fourth quarter, Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) issued an outlook for the full year 2025.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects revenues of $5.14 billion to $5.22 billion, net income per share in the range of $4.19 to $4.29 and adjusted net income per share in the range of $6.65 to $6.75.

The company expects operating margin in the range of 30.25% to 31.25% and adjusted operating margin in the range of 43.25% to 44.25%.

"We had a strong finish to 2024, driven by broad based strength across all our businesses," said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. "I'm pleased with our record year-end backlog of $6.8 billion and cRPO of $3.4 billion, and I look forward to building on that strength in 2025."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.