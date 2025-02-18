Cadence Design Systems Issues FY25 Outlook

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the fourth quarter, Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) issued an outlook for the full year 2025.

For fiscal year 2025, the company expects revenues of $5.14 billion to $5.22 billion, net income per share in the range of $4.19 to $4.29 and adjusted net income per share in the range of $6.65 to $6.75.

The company expects operating margin in the range of 30.25% to 31.25% and adjusted operating margin in the range of 43.25% to 44.25%.

"We had a strong finish to 2024, driven by broad based strength across all our businesses," said John Wall, senior vice president and chief financial officer. "I'm pleased with our record year-end backlog of $6.8 billion and cRPO of $3.4 billion, and I look forward to building on that strength in 2025."

