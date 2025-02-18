CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $CDNS Reports Quarterly Earnings

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS ($CDNS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $1.88 per share, beating estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $1,355,980,000, missing estimates of $1,372,827,618 by $-16,847,618.
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS insiders have traded $CDNS stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANIRUDH DEVGAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,071 shares for an estimated $30,676,738.
- CHIN-CHI TENG (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 41,018 shares for an estimated $12,368,369.
- JOHN M WALL (Sr. VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,249 shares for an estimated $3,971,003.
- VINCENTELLI ALBERTO SANGIOVANNI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,287,135.
- PAUL CUNNINGHAM (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,900 shares for an estimated $1,117,792.
- PAUL SCANNELL (Sr. Vice President) sold 3,171 shares for an estimated $969,628
- KARNA NISEWANER (SVP & General Counsel) sold 659 shares for an estimated $181,870
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 629 institutional investors add shares of CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 672 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,633,224 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $791,178,483
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 766,171 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $230,203,738
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 743,370 shares (-28.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $223,352,950
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 716,041 shares (+53.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $215,141,678
- FMR LLC added 639,146 shares (+8.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $192,037,807
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 632,175 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $189,943,300
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 601,834 shares (+25.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $180,827,043
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS Government Contracts
We have seen $3,082,936 of award payments to $CDNS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SOFTWARE MAINTENANCE: $1,099,257
- ELECTRONIC COUNTERMEASURES, COUNTER-COUNTERMEASURES AND QUICK REACTION CAPABILITY EQUIPMENT: $599,700
- THIS IS BPA CALL # 12 FOR THE AGENCY-WIDE POINTWISE RENEWAL. QUOTE # O-1355980 DATED 05/27/2024 IS ATTACHED...: $504,916
- CADENCE SOFTWARE LICENSE RENEWAL (1 YEAR): $148,740
- POINTWISE SOFTWARE MAINTENANCE RENEWAL: $75,600
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CDNS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
