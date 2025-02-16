CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS Earnings Preview: Recent $CDNS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS ($CDNS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,372,827,618 and earnings of $1.86 per share.

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS insiders have traded $CDNS stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANIRUDH DEVGAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,071 shares for an estimated $30,676,738 .

. CHIN-CHI TENG (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 41,018 shares for an estimated $12,368,369 .

. JOHN M WALL (Sr. VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,249 shares for an estimated $3,971,003 .

. VINCENTELLI ALBERTO SANGIOVANNI has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,287,135 .

. PAUL CUNNINGHAM (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,900 shares for an estimated $1,117,792 .

. PAUL SCANNELL (Sr. Vice President) sold 3,171 shares for an estimated $969,628

KARNA NISEWANER (SVP & General Counsel) sold 659 shares for an estimated $181,870

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 629 institutional investors add shares of CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 672 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS Government Contracts

We have seen $3,082,936 of award payments to $CDNS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CDNS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

