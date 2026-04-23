Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) closed at $314.33, marking a -5.21% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.89%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs had gained 17.85% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cadence Design Systems in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 27, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.91, marking a 21.66% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.44 billion, showing a 16.07% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $8.12 per share and a revenue of $5.99 billion, indicating changes of +13.73% and +13.09%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cadence Design Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.19% higher. At present, Cadence Design Systems boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Cadence Design Systems is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.84. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.62 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that CDNS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.19. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.58 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 63, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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