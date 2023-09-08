Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) closed at $237.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs had gained 7.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cadence Design Systems as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.21, up 14.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1 billion, up 10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

CDNS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.09 per share and revenue of $4.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.2% and +14.49%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cadence Design Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cadence Design Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cadence Design Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.48 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.75.

Investors should also note that CDNS has a PEG ratio of 2.59 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CDNS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

