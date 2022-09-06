Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) closed at $167.82, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs had lost 8.77% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.08% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Cadence Design Systems will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $869.83 million, up 15.84% from the year-ago period.

CDNS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $3.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.92% and +17.07%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cadence Design Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cadence Design Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Cadence Design Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.55.

Investors should also note that CDNS has a PEG ratio of 2.31 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



