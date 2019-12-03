Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.83, changing hands as low as $64.75 per share. Cadence Design Systems Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CDNS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CDNS's low point in its 52 week range is $40.31 per share, with $77.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.27.

