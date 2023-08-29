Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) closed the most recent trading day at $237.79, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.74%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs had lost 0.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.08%.

Cadence Design Systems will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Cadence Design Systems is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1 billion, up 10.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.09 per share and revenue of $4.08 billion, which would represent changes of +19.2% and +14.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cadence Design Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower within the past month. Cadence Design Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cadence Design Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.92 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.45, which means Cadence Design Systems is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that CDNS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.51. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

