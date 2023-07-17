Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) closed the most recent trading day at $244.44, moving +1.54% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs had gained 2.08% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cadence Design Systems as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 24, 2023. On that day, Cadence Design Systems is projected to report earnings of $1.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $973.22 million, up 13.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $4.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.1% and +13.75%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cadence Design Systems should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. Cadence Design Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Cadence Design Systems currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.11. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.28, which means Cadence Design Systems is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that CDNS has a PEG ratio of 2.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CDNS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

