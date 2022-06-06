Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) closed the most recent trading day at $160.29, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs had gained 8.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Cadence Design Systems as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.97, up 12.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $837.05 million, up 14.93% from the prior-year quarter.

CDNS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.94 per share and revenue of $3.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.76% and +13.81%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cadence Design Systems. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Cadence Design Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Cadence Design Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.86, so we one might conclude that Cadence Design Systems is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that CDNS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.