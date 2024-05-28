Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) ending at $296.21, denoting a +0.66% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.59%.

Shares of the maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs witnessed a gain of 4.17% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cadence Design Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.25, indicating a 2.46% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.05 billion, indicating a 7.35% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.93 per share and revenue of $4.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.15% and +12.14%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cadence Design Systems. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% lower. Currently, Cadence Design Systems is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Cadence Design Systems is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 49.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.88, so one might conclude that Cadence Design Systems is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, CDNS's PEG ratio is currently 2.9. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CDNS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

